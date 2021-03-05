Gujarat: Cong MLA seeks govt action to prevent abduction of fishermen

Vansh raised the issue under the rules of Gujarat Assembly while citing the same as “matter of urgent public importance”. (File)

Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh on Thursday raised the issue of abduction of three fishing boats and 17 fishermen from near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), close to Gujarat coast, by Pakistani authorities and urged the state government to take actions to prevent such incidents.

Vansh raised the issue under the rules of Gujarat Assembly while citing the same as “matter of urgent public importance”.

The Congress MLA said that the state government has brought an Act to prevent fishermen from going into banned fishing area and yet such incidents are being reported. Vansh said that the government does not seem to have taken adequate measures to stop such incidents.

In September last year, the Assembly passed a Bill to amend some provisions of the Gujarat Fisheries Act, 2003 to deter local fishermen from straying into Pakistani waters near the IMBL in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast. Under the amended Act, the fishermen are barred from entering the “no fishing zone”, which is an area 10 nautical miles from the IMBL.

In reply, Fisheries Minister Jawahar Chavda said that total three fishing boats and 17 fishermen were abducted. He added that with reference to the development, details will be sought from the Pakistan authorities through Government of India.