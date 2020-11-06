Gujarat: Cong MLA among 990 fresh Covid-19 cases

Ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has commenced a drive to test sweet shop employees across all zones (Representational/AP)

Gujarat Congress MLA Rutvij Makwana from Surendranagar was among the 990 persons to test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday as the case count in the state climbed up to 1.77 lakh. Seven patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The 71 cases recorded from a sub-district jail in Aravalli district on Tuesday, however, did not reflect in the state Covid 19 bulletin.

A testing drive at a Modasa sub-district jail had led to 69 prisoners and two staffers testing positive. However the count remains missing from the district’s declared count since Tuesday, where each day cases numbering between eight to 12 have been reported from the district.

Chief District Health Officer did not respond to calls while District Collector Amrutesh Aurangbadkar refused to explain the system of notifying cases for the daily bulletins issued by the state health department.

State health officials, including Health Commissioner Jaiprakash Shivahare, did not respond to communication from this paper.

Since nearly four weeks, more patients are recorded as discharged than those detected as fresh cases, each day.

In a month, the discharge rate in Gujarat increased from 85 per cent in the first week of October to nearly 91 per cent.

Meanwhile, ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has commenced a drive to test sweet shop employees across all zones, starting Thursday.

