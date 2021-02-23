Gujarat: Cong is with you, Paresh Dhanani tells party’s tribal workers in Dangs

The leader of opposition of Gujarat assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Monday addressed a meeting of Congress party workers at Ahwa in Dangs district, where he assured tribal workers that the “Congress party is with you”.

On a tour of South Gujarat, Dhanani also met party workers in Navsari in the afternoon. Addressing party workers at Ahwa, Dhanani said, “Baba Saheb Ambedkar made the Constitution like a bouquet with variety of flowers… highlighting “Vividhta ma Ekta”, keeping in mind people from different parts of the country, with different caste, creed and religion. The ruling BJP leaders have snatched the rights of the poor. To protect the Constitution, we have to fight with strong will in the local body elections.”

Saying that in the past 20 years of BJP rule, Gujarat has become “empty”, Dhanani said, “BJP leaders come to request vote during elections. Time has come to teach them a lesson. Take a vow that we will show our power in the upcoming local body elections.”