scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 22, 2021
Latest news

Gujarat: Cong is with you, Paresh Dhanani tells party’s tribal workers in Dangs

On a tour of South Gujarat, Dhanani also met party workers in Navsari in the afternoon.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
February 23, 2021 2:35:35 am
Paresh Dhanani, Paresh Dhanani news, Paresh Dhanani Congress meeting, Congress Gujarat, Gujarat news, indian expressLeader of opposition of Gujarat assembly-Paresh Dhanani (File)

The leader of opposition of Gujarat assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Monday addressed a meeting of Congress party workers at Ahwa in Dangs district, where he assured tribal workers that the “Congress party is with you”.

On a tour of South Gujarat, Dhanani also met party workers in Navsari in the afternoon. Addressing party workers at Ahwa, Dhanani said, “Baba Saheb Ambedkar made the Constitution like a bouquet with variety of flowers… highlighting “Vividhta ma Ekta”, keeping in mind people from different parts of the country, with different caste, creed and religion. The ruling BJP leaders have snatched the rights of the poor. To protect the Constitution, we have to fight with strong will in the local body elections.”

Saying that in the past 20 years of BJP rule, Gujarat has become “empty”, Dhanani said, “BJP leaders come to request vote during elections. Time has come to teach them a lesson. Take a vow that we will show our power in the upcoming local body elections.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement