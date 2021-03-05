Gujarat: Cong, BJP spar over ‘rising prices’ of edible oil in state

Members of ruling BJP and opposition Congress indulged in a heated argument in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday over rising prices of edible oil in the state. (File photo)

The issue cropped up during the Question Hour while discussion on a question by Congress MLA from Garbada constituency, Chandrikaben Baria.

Congress members, including senior members Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar, alleged that while farmers are getting lesser rates on groundnut, oil millers were profiteering from the increased rates of edible oil.

Refuting the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that in the last season, farmers got prices higher than minimum support price and had earned a lot by exporting the groundnut. He also added that the fact that farmers are happy was proved in the recent local body elections in the state in which BJP swept even the district and taluka panchayats.