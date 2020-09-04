Gujarat Confidential: Virus ‘shield’ at BJP HQ

On Thursday, Paresh Patel, popularly known as Mama tested positive for Covid-19. (Representational)

At the BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam these days, office bearers are seen flaunting the ‘New Virus Shut Out’ lanyards around their necks which they claim “would protect them from the corona virus for 60 days”. One among those sporting the lanyards was Office secretary of Gujarat BJP state headquarters — Paresh Patel, popularly known as Mama earlier this week. On Thursday, Mama tested positive for Covid-19.

While Mama has been home quarantined, two more persons reportedly tested positive from the BJP headquarters even as testing for others were on. The claims surrounding the lanyards is a matter of debate across the world, even as sources at Kamalam told this paper that the party had provided them to some people working in the offices.

Team Paatil

The newly appointed president of Gujarat BJP C R Paatil has brought in some drastic changes in the party and at party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Paatil, who is now spending at least three days at the headquarters, has an interesting member in the team — Shrinath Shah — as his personal assistant. Shah, a low profile party worker, is seen arranging meetings of Paatil these days. Notably, Shah had been the personal assistant of former deputy prime minister L K Advani who represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a significant period.

