Gujarat Confidential: Unity In Diversity

Unity In Diversity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent push for Hindi as the national language and the policy of ‘one nation, one language’ notwithstanding, Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad attempted something new on a national platform, showcasing the country’s unity in its diversity of languages. The University sang Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishava Jana’ in 12 different Indian languages, which was widely applauded by the audience of the two-day national conference of Vice-Chancellors at Gujarat Vidyapith on Monday. It is organised in the commemoration of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and a 100 years of Gujarat Vidyapith. The university’s music department, with the help of its language department — which offers 14 courses in Indian languages and four foreign languages — sang the bhajan in Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Sindhi, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam.

Bharat Mata Ki ‘Jai’

At a convocation of a private dental college in Vadodara, marked by the presence of several BJP MLAs and MPs, a senior BJP leader Shabdasharan Brahmbhatt, habituated with starting his speeches at party and public events with the slogan “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and generating thunderous response from the crowd, ended up doing the same while addressing the recently graduated dental students, now practitioners. While at other events, the crowd always responded with a thundering “Jai” repeatedly, the BJP leader failed to generate the same response from the students and their parents at the convocation, who remained rather quiet as he eventually moved on with his speech.

VHP-AHP Face-Off

Volunteers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), which was formed by VHP’s former President Pravin Togadia, had a face-off on Friday over the possession of the office situated in the communally sensitive Salatwada area of Vadodara. Members of the AHP, who had switched back to VHP, had given the office on rent to members of the AHP. However, the charity commissioner had dissolved the rent agreement of the offices after the VHP had moved his office. Following the face-off, strict police presence was observed outside the office, on Friday night and Saturday morning. While a police official claimed that the groups had been urged to file an official compliant against each other, both refrained to take up the matter with the police and resolved it within themselves.