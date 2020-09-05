Gujarat Confidential: Tweet Trouble

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi. (Twitter @drmanishdoshi)

Last week, a retweet of a post by BJP from an account of Gujarat Pollution Control Board’s (GPCB’s) Ahmedabad (Rural) unit generated controversy after Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi wrote to the chief secretary demanding suspension of the GPCB official responsible for it. The tweet was about Minister of State for Environment Jaydrathsinh Parmar’s visit to Gujarat BJP’s state headquarters. Doshi alleged that an official Twitter handle is doing publicity for BJP. The tweet was later reportedly deleted and currently the Twitter handle is locked.

Official Lauds Mall

Nearly a month after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed one of the biggest malls in the city over violation of Covid norms, additional chief secretary forests and environment Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is officer on special duty handling Covid situation in Ahmedabad put out a 43-second video on Twitter, lauding the initiatives taken by the same mall. He said, “It has set an example by reorienting infrastructure/facilities in strict compliance of #COVID19 SOP”, tagging PMO and CMO Gujarat. The mall was sealed for nearly a week during Rakshabandhan.

