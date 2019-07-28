Gujarat Confidential: Tongue-Twister

The Calorx Teacher’s University has sought approval from the Gujarat government to change its name to Sabarmati University. The formal reason cited in the proposal to incorporate an amendment in the schedule of Gujarat Private Universities Act, 2009, is an unusual one. The amended bill cleared on Friday states, “As the present name of the Calorx University is a bit difficult for general public to pronounce, which leads to the name of the University being pronounced in different manner as Kalroksh, Kaloraksh, etc., the sponsoring body of the Calorx University has requested the state government to have their university name as the Sabarmati University which shall be generally acceptable to common man

Education Cadre

Professor Kamlesh Joshipura, former Vice-Chancellor of Saurashtra University, Rajkot, and the first V-C of the Indian Institute of Teachers’ Education, Gandhinagar, wants the government to create an all-India service for education, along the lines of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS). Joshipura made the suggestion at a forum of collegium of V-Cs, organised at the Banaras Hindu University last week. He observed that the National Council for Teacher Education should be wound up as it has “miserably failed” to achieve planned and coordinated development of teacher education. He also advocated the setting up of a teacher university in each state.