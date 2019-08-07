Gujarat confidential: Tipping Point

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is lodged in the Palanpur sub-jail and was recently convicted in a 29-year-old case, vented his angst in an open letter to his family and friends reportedly written on August 2 where he talked about India being at a “tipping point’. The public letter on Twitter says, “The choices we make today will determine our fate for the next few decades… We’ve got to be in the fight. We may avoid politics, but politics will not avoid us. We will have to make some difficult choices but in the end, we’re only the sum of the choices we make. If people like you and I aren’t willing to take risks for what we believe in, nothing will ever change”. The letter intimately addresses his family where he compares his daughter with Game of Thrones character Arya Stark and talks about his wife Shweta’s struggles.

Setting An Example

In one of the recent seminars organised by the government agencies, Dholera Special Investment Region Development Authority (DSIRDA) and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC), water was served in returnable glass bottles instead of the usual plastic bottles, which are usually discarded after use. The idea to use glass bottles came from DSIRDA, an arm of the state government which claimed to have stopped using plastic bottles in their Gandhinagar office too. HerbalH2O, the brand behind the water in these glass bottles, said they had used “natural botanical extract” of Basil (tulsi) as a flavour in the water.