Gujarat confidential: Sulking Time

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch taking all the credit for cracking the Navlakhi gang rape case doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the Vadodara police. Most of the officers associated with the probe remained unreachable or did not answer calls the day the accused were arrested and taken to Ahmedabad where the Ahmedabad Crime Branch briefed the media, while the police station where the case was registered looked desolate. At a follow-up press conference held in Vadodara, Police Commissioner Anupamsingh Gahlaut said, “The credit goes to Gujarat police and not Ahmedabad or Vadodara pollice.” However, the matter is still an aching nerve for the Vadodara police as their effort to crack the case went in vain as they were not even informed when the accused were finally tracked down.

On the last day of the Parliament’s winter session, independent MP from the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Mohan Delkar, met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to thank him for allowing him sufficient time to present the issues of the tribals in DNH, one of which concerned the merger of both Union territories — Daman & Diu with DNH. He also spoke about damage to crops by unseasonal rain and demanded parity in public distribution system on the lines of Gujarat and Maharashtra, for DNH. PDS shops in the UT distribute rice and pulses only on ration cards. Delkar who is six-time MP from the region, won the seat after losing in 2009 and 2014, after he quit the Congress and contested as an independent. The Parliament, earlier this month, passed a bill to merge the territories of Daman & Diu with Dadra Nagar Haveli.

