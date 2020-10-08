Gujarat Confidential: Praise For Modi

Rupani said, as PM, the manner in which Modi challenged China, not only surprised the neighbouring country, but also the whole world.

Celebrating the 20th year of Narendra Modi becoming the chief minister of Gujarat, as well as his prime ministership, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil addressed a virtual rally of BJP workers, where the leaders showered praise on Modi for his contribution to the development of Gujarat and the country. Paatil said that when Modi took charge as Gujarat CM in October 2001, the state’s economy was in bad shape. As PM, the manner in which Modi challenged China, not only surprised the neighbouring country, but also the whole world. The CM called the day as historic and recalled Modi’s “achievements”, including the handling of 2002 riots, saying that he performed his “Raj Dharma” during those days. After 2002 riots, Rupani said, Gujarat has not witnessed a single communal riot. Rupani also said that as PM, Modi has ended the “Crisis of Character” in the country and that people have the kind of faith on him that they used to have on Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Not On The Same Page

Congress working president Hardik Patel has indirectly countered former CM Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela’s campaign against the prohibition law on liquor and came out in support of the Prohibition policy. Hardik posted a message on his Facebook page, listing a number of reasons given by Ahmedabad-based economist Hemantkumar Shah on why Prohibition policy should not be discontinued in Gujarat. Hardik wrote, “Currently, a campaign is on to discontinue prohibition policy in Gujarat. In that context, I am putting some points before you on why Prohibition should not be discontinued in Gujarat.” Hardik says that if the policy of Prohibition is not being implemented properly, it cannot be the reason to discontinue the same. Instead, he adds, we should think about strict implementation of the same.

