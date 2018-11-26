Gujarat Confidential: Smoking ‘plastic’ gun

Smoking ‘Plastic’ Gun

A video of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Gopal Italia firing a couple of shots from what he describes as a “pistol made of PVC pipes” has gone viral on social media. Shot in dark, the less than two-minute video of Italia, who was booked for throwing a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, shows him demonstrating how to shoot from the “PVC pistol” and is heard saying, “This is for the explosion as it doesn’t come under the guidelines of the Supreme Court or any other laws”, referring to the recent ban on loud firecrackers by the apex court. In the video, the policeman-turned-quota activist also says that the “local-made pistol’s noise” would reach Delhi with the message of Patidar reservation movement. Italia confirmed to The Indian Express that he is in the video, and said, “Some farmers have invented this for scaring away animals which destroy their crops. Apart from attacking the BJP, I also used the video to send out a message to protect our environment. I believe that it is not as dangerous as other firecrackers. We all should protect our environment.” The authorities have not taken cognisance of the video yet.

Not The Right Time

Last week when farmers visited the sewage treatment plant (STP) of Rajkot Municipal Corporation at Gavaridad village, they tried to impress Mayor Bina Acharya to release the treated waste water to their fields that day itself. Claiming themselves as close supporters of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya, the group of farmers told the Mayor that they could help a lot during elections. While the Mayor assured them that RMC will release water for their crops at the earliest, she told them that talks about elections were not welcome that day.