Gujarat Confidential: Nitin Patel’s Enthusiasm

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, seemed particularly enthusiastic at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot, on Thursday. As soon as Narendra Modi’s image was projected on an LED screen in Rajkot through video-conferencing from Delhi, Patel pulled out his mobile phone and started clicking photos of the screen that was also showing images of the proposed layout of the AIIMS campus. Addressing the ceremony, Patel said earlier Gujarat leaders would feel belittled as, he said, despite being a developed state, Gujarat did not have an AIIMS. “Pan aje, Narendrabhai a aa kali tili bhunsi nakhi chhe (But today, Narendra Modi has wiped off that blot),” Patel said.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday joined the virtual event to lay the foundation of AIIMS, Rajkot, from New Delhi via video-conferencing. However, when he was requested to deliver his speech, the videolink was disrupted and he could not be heard at the ceremony venue in Rajkot. Despite frantic efforts by technicians in Rajkot and Delhi, the link couldn’t be restored. Junior Health Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey could not join the ceremony from Delhi as he had contracted Covid-19 infection. Eventually, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya was asked to address the ceremony.