Gujarat Confidential: Lessons In Hindi

Following the push to adopting Hindi as the country’s national language, employees of a nationalised bank from South India in Vadodara have got down to learning Hindi words. A white board placed strategically in the branch of the bank lists out one Hindi word and its meaning in English everyday. According to the employees, the idea was proposed by the bank employees who are well versed with Hindi for those who do not speak Hindi as the first language. A bank employee said, “Many of our staff members, including our managers, are South Indians who don’t understand words from pure Hindi language like karyashaili, ruprekha, etc., which are very important in communication in chaste Hindi. So we came up with the idea to put our white board to good use by acquainting the staff with one word everyday.”

Answering Calls

Differences between administrative officials and the elected representatives of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) are not new. But in a recent turn of events, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation TP (Town Planning) committee chairman Gautam Patel gave a written complaint to the municipal commissioner against East Zone deputy estate officer Mukesh Patel after the latter did not receive committee chairman’s phone calls. Reacting to this, the Mayor Bijal Patel announced that all officials irrespective of department or seniority have to receive phone calls of elected representatives and no excuse would be accepted if they fail to do so. Recently, there were complaints by councillors who had expressed strong resentment against administrative staff and even the municipal commissioner for not answering their phone calls.