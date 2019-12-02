Gujarat Confidential: Helping Hand

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday came to the rescue of a labour family that was struggling for medical treatment of its eight-year-old son – Hiten Solanki. Son of a casual labourer, Hiten sustained head injury in a road accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anand district. Total cost of the treatment is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh. Knowing the plight of the family in a local newspaper, Rupani told the hospital authorities that the medical expenses will be borne by the state government. The Information Department of Anand and District Collector tweeted about the incident.

Sweet Note

Last month, a video of Surendranagar Collector K Rajesh singing Kasumbi no Rang, a noted Gujarati folk song written by Jhaverchand Meghani, along with folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi went viral on social media. The video came as a pleasant surprise to many as Rajesh, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of 2011 batch is a native of Andhra Pradesh. Rajesh says the song gives him inner happiness and a satisfying feeling and he must have sung it for more than 100 times.