Gujarat Confidential: Dragon VS Kamalam 

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said at a press conference that his government had applied for a “patent” for the dragon fruit and renamed it as “kamalam” (lotus in Sanskrit). “Across the world it is known as dragon fruit and one thinks of China. So we have given the name Kamlam. It is a fruit like the lotus,” said Rupani when asked why was it being renamed. Rupani said this during a presentation that showed the dragon fruit as the most promising of horticulture crops for arid regions in the state. Kamalam is also the name of the BJP headquarter in Gujarat. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Like duplicate goods from China, the nature of BJP is the same… there is a world of difference between their words and actions,” said Doshi.

Delay And Impatience

It is not unusual for events being attended by political leaders to begin later than their scheduled time. On January 17, the event by Vadodara city police to launch its She Team was scheduled at 4 pm but began around 5.30 pm. With Minister for Home Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi in attendance, the fast reducing strength of the audience had the police department in an awkward position with senior officers instructing the women constables to prevent the women from leaving. The exit doors were locked and the compere requested the women to stay back. Trivedi, who made a quick address, told the audience, “I am aware that the programme got delayed… Like the police is always waiting to serve and reach out to us in need, we can do this for the Police. We can show them our gratitude and respect by waiting for some more time.” The women reluctantly returned to their seats and the event went on for another 20 minutes.