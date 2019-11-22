Gujarat Confidential: Budget Overrun

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) put forth a proposal before its Standing Committee this week seeking approval for an expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh incurred towards organising an event in March 2019 for the inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony of several projects of the civic body and VUDA amounting to Rs 340 crore. Though the proposal states that the Municipal Commissioner has the power to spend up to Rs 2 lakh for such events, the expenditure rose up to Rs 4.8 lakh as it was organised in a haste. The event was held on March 7, 2019, two days before the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. The proposal requests the Standing Committee to allow the vendors of the services to be paid under the funds allocated for “cultural budget” head.

Gandhian Concern

Advertising

While the nation was busy celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an office-bearer of one of the Gandhian institutes in Rajkot had a word of caution for the Congress leaders in the state. The office-bearer asked top Congress leaders of Gujarat to remain proactive in matters and events concerning the Father of the Nation. “There is little room for complacency. The BJP has already appropriated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If we remain complacent, it will not be too long before BJP appropriates Mahatma Gandhi also,” he said. While Congress did organise roadshows around the Mahatma’s birth anniversary, BJP seems to be outdoing it with almost every MP of the party taking out a yatra in his respective constituencies and talking about Gandhi. Chief Minister Rupani even suggested at one event that PM Narendra Modi was emulating Gandhi.

RJ Apologises

A popular radio jockey who allegedly made some controversial statements about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birthday Tuesday, was forced to apologise after the National Students Union of India, the students’ wing of the Congress, staged a protest outside the radio station demanding a public apology and declared to boycott him from colleges in the state. The RJ apologised on his show stating that during motivational talk on Indira Gandhi he talked about other things too that might have hurt any community, person or section which was not his intention for which he is sorry.