Gujarat confidential: No Celebrations 

Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar Amit Shah, who spends the Uttarayan festival flying kites on the terrace of a BJP worker’s house with other party members every year, has decided to give a miss to the tradition this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. A close aide of Shah and senior party worker said that the Home Minister has cancelled the traditional celebration as a mark of precaution against Covid-19. “He was supposed to join party workers in Ghatlodia and Sabarmati. However, to preempt any possibility of violation of Covid-19 norms, the celebration has been cancelled,” said the party worker who added that Shah “may visit his two sisters in Ghatlodia area”. Shah is slated to arrive in Ahmedabad Wednesday night.

Masking Party Symbol

As the body of former union minister and four-time Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki lay in state at the Gujarat Congress headquarters for people to pay their last respects, hundreds of people had thronged the party headquarters to pay homage to the departed leader. One of them was Gujarat Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel. Reshma was present wearing a mask with her party symbol. As soon as some Congress leaders noticed it, she was asked by a Congress worker to replace the mask. The Congress worker also offered Reshma a plain mask. However, Reshma inverted the mask so that the NCP symbol was not visible.