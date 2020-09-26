Gujarat conducts first e-Lok Adalat, settles over 10,000 cases

In a press note by Gujarat State Legal Services Authority member secretary H S Mulia, it was stated that the first e-Lok Adalat achieved grand success. (Representational)

In a first for Lok Adalat sessions in Gujarat, over 10,000 cases were settled in virtual proceedings held across the state on Saturday.

In the e-Lok Adalat held as per the directions of National Legal Services Authority in light of Covid-19 situation in all the courts across Gujarat, a total of 10,142 pending cases and another 803 pre-litigation cases, that is a total of 10,945 cases, were settled and disposed. This comprised Rs 191 crore worth settlements amicably settled between parties, which apart from litigants, also involved state government and insurance companies in several cases.

The maximum disposal of cases was reported from the metropolitan magistrates’ court of Ahmedabad (1,188) followed by Rajkot district court (972). The High Court disposed of 79 cases.

In a press note by Gujarat State Legal Services Authority member secretary H S Mulia, it was stated that the first e-Lok Adalat achieved grand success.

