Gujarat: Commission agents support strike by farmers’ bodies

Gondal APMC is among the biggest APMC in Saurashtra in terms of total commodities traded annually (Representational)

COMMISSION AGENTS of agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) of Unjha and Gondal, among the biggest regulated wholesale markets of the state, on Tuesday extended support to the nation-wide bandh call given by various farmers’ organisations to protest the reforms in APMC act, saying the proposed reforms puts in peril their very existence.

Gondal APMC is among the biggest APMC in Saurashtra in terms of total commodities traded annually. Shree Commission Agents Association, the organisation of around 400 commission agents of Gondal APMC, on Tuesday said that it will support the bandh and appealed their counterparts in other APMCs in the state do the same.

“In protest of the ordinances promulgated by the Central government in respect of agriculture and which have recently been enacted into law by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, 250 farmers organisations of India have given a call for a nation-wide strike on Friday, September 25, 2020. Gondal market yard commission agents association hereby extends its support to the call for strike. We request you to strike any type of work on the market yard that day and extend support to the call for strike given by farmers organisation for very existence of all of us,” Association president Mukesh Satasiya stated in a release.

Commission agents of Unjha APMC in north Gujarat district of Mehsana also announced support to the strike. It stated that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, which has been cleared by both the Houses of Parliament and is set to become a law “will prove suicidal”.

