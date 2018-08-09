Gujarat: Collector bans export of livestock from port, traders seek Centre help

The ban comes after a representation to CM Vijay Rupani by animal rights’ activists on July 21 claimed that livestock (sheep and goats) were being subjected to cruelty. (Representational Image) The ban comes after a representation to CM Vijay Rupani by animal rights’ activists on July 21 claimed that livestock (sheep and goats) were being subjected to cruelty. (Representational Image)

AFTER KUTCH District Collector imposed a ban on the export of around 8,000 goats and sheep from Tuna port in Gujarat, saying that the exporters “had not followed due procedure”, Livestock Exporters Association of Gujarat (LEAG) Wednesday claimed the state government did not have jurisdiction on the matter and have urged the Central government to take cognizance of the incident.

The traders claimed that they have been exporting animals for the last four decades. Tuna, a minor port near the Kandla port (now Deendayal Port) in Kutch, is the only other port on the west coast, apart from Mumbai, from where livestock is exported.

The ban comes after a representation to CM Vijay Rupani by animal rights’ activists on July 21 claimed that livestock (sheep and goats) were being subjected to cruelty.

Over the last two weeks, livestock exporters had ferried 7,850 sheep and goats to Tuna from where they were to be exported to Dubai. The shipment was scheduled to set off from Sunday onward. However, after being instructed by the state government, Kutch District Collector Remya Mohan Sunday ordered suspension of any movement of livestock at Tuna until further orders.

She also formed a committee to inquire if there was a case against exporters under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The committee surveyed livestock kept at 15 enclosures at Tuna port and asked the exporters to produce documents related to source and certificates of their fitness and transportation.

“We asked them to submit documents pertaining to the state government only. Other issues come under Customs, DPT (Deendayal Port Trust, which manages Tuna port) and other agencies of Government of India and the state government has no jurisdiction. The issue is that they were unable to produce any record of health certificate, vaccination (of livestock) or where they had procured the animals from,” Remya Mohan said.

LEAG, an association of Gujarat livestock exporters , questioned the Collector’s action. “The collector does not have any rights to stop exports. We have been exporting livestock from this port for 40 years,” Adil Noor, secretary of LEAG, said.

