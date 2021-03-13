Gujarat: Coast Guard rescues 7 from burning boat

Seven fishermen who stranded on board a fishing boat that caught fire around 50 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast were rescued by the Coast Guard and brought to Porbandar on Thursday evening.

The fire on fishing trawler Harsidhi started in the engine room at around 6 am and the seven fishermen were trapped. Responding to their distress call, ICG ship Rajratan reached them and rescued the fishermen. However, they could not douse the fire and save the vessel that sank into the sea.