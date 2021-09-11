scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani submits resignation to Guv; BJP leaders reach headquarters

Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: “With my resignation, the party’s new leadership will get an opportunity. And we will all take Gujarat to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rupani said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 11, 2021 6:24:02 pm
Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. (Photo: CMO)

Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a year before the state Assembly elections slated to be held in December 2022. After tendering his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani said he had willingly stepped down from the post after a decision in this regard was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the “larger interest of Gujarat”

Responding to the development, Congress alleged that the BJP has made Rupani a “scapegoat” to “hide its mismanagement during the pandemic” in Gujarat. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote-controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term.”

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “After 27 years of governance in Gujarat, if the BJP has to change its CM then it shows its poor state.”

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Mansukh Mandaviya visits BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Follow latest updates here.

18:24 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Rupani fourth BJP CM to resign this year — who are the other three?

Vijay Rupani became the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand — Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat — had also stepped down.

Similar to Rupani, Yediyurappa had stated that he decided to resign willingly. "There has been no coercion from anyone in Delhi. I voluntarily decided to resign on the occasion of the second anniversary of the government," he had said. Read more.

18:15 (IST)11 Sep 2021
‘Rupani made a scapegoat to hide failures of remote-controlled BJP govt’: Congress

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term. The BJP is hiding its failures and making Rupani a scapegoat."

"The internal dispute within the Gujarat BJP was apparent since CR Paatil was chosen as the Gujarat BJP president and today it has reached its pinnacle. The government had failed in COVID management, over three lakh people died in first and second wave, lakhs of youth are unemployed in the state and farmers are committing suicide. Bhajpa ne Rupani ka Bhog Lagaya hai apni vifalta chupane ke liye aur Gujarat ki janta ye jaan chuki hai," he added.

18:11 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Deputy CM Nitin Patel arrives at BJP headquarters

Nitin Patel, who had been serving as the deputy chief minister to Vijay Rupani, also reached the party headquarters.

17:57 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at BJP headquarters

Following the announcement, several BJP leaders have started arriving at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reached the party headquarters.

17:55 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Vijay Rupani Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat, a year before the state Assembly elections. After tendering his resignation to Governor Acharya Devavrat, Rupani said he had willingly stepped down from the post after a decision in this regard was taken by the BJP in the “larger interest of Gujarat”

Rupani along with cabinet members and Governor Devvrat. (Photo: CMO)

When asked about his sudden resignation, Rupani said, “It is a natural process in our party. The party worker gets different responsibilities at different times. We do not call it a post, we call it a responsibility. Now, I will shoulder whatever responsibility the party gives me.”

“This is a relay race. Everybody runs and moves ahead. I had the responsibility for five years. I was running. Now, I will give the flag to someone else. (Now) He will run,” Rupani added.

