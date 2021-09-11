Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani submits resignation to Guv; BJP leaders reach headquarters

Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a year before the state Assembly elections slated to be held in December 2022. After tendering his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani said he had willingly stepped down from the post after a decision in this regard was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the “larger interest of Gujarat”

Responding to the development, Congress alleged that the BJP has made Rupani a “scapegoat” to “hide its mismanagement during the pandemic” in Gujarat. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote-controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term.”

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “After 27 years of governance in Gujarat, if the BJP has to change its CM then it shows its poor state.”