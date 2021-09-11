Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani submits resignation to Guv; BJP leaders reach headquarters

Gujarat CM resigns LIVE updates: Vijay Rupani Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a year before the state Assembly elections slated to be held in December 2022. After tendering his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani said he had willingly stepped down from the post after a decision in this regard was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the “larger interest of Gujarat”
Responding to the development, Congress alleged that the BJP has made Rupani a “scapegoat” to “hide its mismanagement during the pandemic” in Gujarat. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote-controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term.”
Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “After 27 years of governance in Gujarat, if the BJP has to change its CM then it shows its poor state.”
Vijay Rupani became the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand — Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat — had also stepped down.
Similar to Rupani, Yediyurappa had stated that he decided to resign willingly. "There has been no coercion from anyone in Delhi. I voluntarily decided to resign on the occasion of the second anniversary of the government," he had said. Read more.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term. The BJP is hiding its failures and making Rupani a scapegoat."
"The internal dispute within the Gujarat BJP was apparent since CR Paatil was chosen as the Gujarat BJP president and today it has reached its pinnacle. The government had failed in COVID management, over three lakh people died in first and second wave, lakhs of youth are unemployed in the state and farmers are committing suicide. Bhajpa ne Rupani ka Bhog Lagaya hai apni vifalta chupane ke liye aur Gujarat ki janta ye jaan chuki hai," he added.
Nitin Patel, who had been serving as the deputy chief minister to Vijay Rupani, also reached the party headquarters.
Following the announcement, several BJP leaders have started arriving at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reached the party headquarters.
Vijay Rupani Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat, a year before the state Assembly elections. After tendering his resignation to Governor Acharya Devavrat, Rupani said he had willingly stepped down from the post after a decision in this regard was taken by the BJP in the “larger interest of Gujarat”