Saturday, September 11, 2021
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from his post as chief minister.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 11, 2021 3:30:27 pm
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from his post.

This year, Rupani is the third BJP chief minister to step down. In July, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Whereas, in Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after replacing Trivendra Rawat.

This is a developing story.

