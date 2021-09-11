Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

0 Comment(s) *
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from his post.
This year, Rupani is the third BJP chief minister to step down. In July, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Whereas, in Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after replacing Trivendra Rawat.
This is a developing story.
