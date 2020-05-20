Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani: ‘My govt enabled migrants to reach home with dignity, care’

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

Gujarat, which got its first COVID case as late at March 19, now reports the second highest mortality rate in the country. In an interview with Leena Misra and Parimal Dabhi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani speaks about the state’s strategy to contain the spread of the virus and efforts to help migrant labourers during the crisis.

Gujarat has started rushing migrants back to their home states without testing them at shelters or labour colonies, will this not pose a risk to the destination states?

The rescue work in the Machhu Dam floods in Morbi in 1979 made me understand what a crisis means for the poor and deprived sections. Today, while we are fighting the COVID-19 crisis, the experience of 1979 has become a touchstone for me to take the necessary course of action with utmost empathy. This is the prime reason why my government is facilitating the return journey of lakhs of migrant workers from Gujarat. We strongly believe that they should be with their near and dear ones amidst the crisis, which is why we decided to operate Shramik trains in close coordination with the central government.

They undergo health checkup before they leave Gujarat and when they enter their home states. My government has enabled them to reach their homes with utmost dignity and care. We have provided buses to help them reach the railway station. The buses and the trains follow all the safety protocols. We provide them food and potable water during the journey.

Gujarat has operated 476 special trains, the maximum in India, for 6.72 lakh migrant workers.

The migrants are the backbone of the state’s industry. Could the state government not have engaged them in some COVID-19-related jobs so they could stay back with dignity?

As I said, it is not about employment but about ensuring their safety amid a crisis. All tasks associated with COVID-19 require some form of specialisation. Moreover, Gujarat has ample medical staff at its disposal. We have roped in private practitioners too, and recently, we decided to reopen all private hospitals in Ahmedabad.

However, we ensured their safety by putting up labour camps at a cost of Rs 40 crore. My government has been successful in providing wages of more than Rs 1,000 crore to labourers (including migrants) and ensuring they are not fired. We initiated the Anna Brahma Yojana for providing free foodgrains to all migrant workers and non-ration card holders, and food packets to all those without cooking facilities.

After April 20, more than 7 lakh workers have been employed in more than 45,000 industrial units and more than 30,000 labourers at around 700 private construction sites.

Is the state justified in having migrants pay for their tickets to travel to their home state?

We are not charging for tickets or any facility provided to migrant workers during the journey. We do the registration, provide buses to the railway station and facilitate their boarding of the train.

In spite of three strictly implemented lockdowns, cases in Gujarat have been seeing a steady rise. Why has Gujarat not been able to flatten the curve?

The battle against COVID-19 is a long-drawn process. We must be patient and disciplined. We must follow all the necessary safety protocols and learn to live with COVID-19. The crisis is not limited to Gujarat. We must look at it with a holistic and comprehensive approach. The state government has done intensive testing across Gujarat. So far, we have tested more than 1.27 lakh people with a daily capacity of 3,000. I am happy to share that the recovery rate has risen in the last 10 days to 40.62% and more than 4,000 people have been discharged during the same. We will witness a flattening curve very soon, not just in Gujarat but in India.

To contain the virus spread in the walled city areas of Ahmedabad, the authorities ramped up testing and police and civic authorities were pressed into seeking out Tablighis. Do you think, in the process, those now called ‘super spreaders’ were ignored and the virus spread to other areas?

It is unfortunate that Tablighis not only hid their travel history but also kept meeting people in the old city area, which is densely populated, and this posed a challenge to society at large. We responded with aggressive surveillance, testing and identification of the infected people, followed by their isolation and treatment. This helped bring the serious situation in the old city area under control.

Later, we started large-scale testing of vegetable vendors and grocery shop owners in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. More than 18,000 super-spreaders have been tested in Ahmedabad alone and 9,000 more will be tested.

This will be a continuous exercise to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the old city due to the super spreaders.

Would you blame only the Tablighis for the spike in cases in Gujarat?

There is no doubt that a large number of cases in Ahmedabad emerged due to Tablighi Jamaat. The data showed that a large of number cases registered in Ahmedabad were directly linked to it. Statistics show that 80% of the cases in Ahmedabad originated from 20% area of the city. However, another aspect of the rise in number of cases is our increase in testing capacity. We are focusing on increasing testing capacity as we aim to identify more affected people in a short span of time.

The coronavirus hit many other states in India before it came to Gujarat, giving the state more time to prepare. Do you think Gujarat reacted late to prepare capacities and containment strategy?

We took the right steps at the right time. The Centre and my government worked in sync to devise ways based on our demography and socio-economic status.

If you look at the statistics of 50 days, you will find that the rate of spread of COVID-19 in India is quite low and the recovery rate is higher compared to other developed nations. I am happy with the proactive measures adopted by the central government and my government, be it screening of passengers before the first COVID-19 case in Gujarat, or construction of dedicated hospitals within a week, or provision of sufficient medicines and equipment like ventilators, masks, sanitisers or testing more people every day; we have progressed with effective micro-planning and management at every stage. This is the prime reason why the discharge rate has risen to 40% compared to 18% ten days ago. We are facing new challenges and finding the best possible ways to overcome them.

There was a sense of confusion in Gujarat every time the Centre put out guidelines for easing the lockdown. Could the state have done better, given its advantage as the home state of the Prime Minister and Home Minister?

My administration was prepared well in advance to curtail the spread of infection. We announced a statewide lockdown prior to the nationwide lockdown that took effect from March 24. After the nationwide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister, the state government ensured implementation of the rules and regulations as issued by the MHA. Subsequent measures were adopted for Lockdown 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0.

There is no discrepancy in implementing and enforcing the guidelines as issued by the central government. The prime aim of the Centre during the pandemic has been saving lives and saving livelihoods. While the former was ensured with the implementation of successive lockdowns, the latter was an effort to restore normalcy and bring the economy back on track. We resumed APMCs, industrial units outside municipal limits and containment zones and export units within city limits but outside containment zones in April. To ensure employment for the poor, we started the third phase of Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan from April 20, and decided to undertake various works under its umbrella.

We ensured uninterrupted supply of essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits, masks, sanitisers and medicines. The model of cooperative federalism has strengthened under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. Being the home state of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, Gujarat has benefitted immensely. Moreover, we keep seeking their guidance from time to time.

Where do you see Gujarat’s economy by Diwali this year?

We are hopeful that the state will show its entrepreneurial spirit to shape the vibrant and resilient economy this time as well. Gujarat is open to investments and trade in a post-COVID-19 world. Around 33,000 hectares of land is available for industrial use in Khoraj, Sanand, Dahej SEZ Saykha, Dholera SEZ and other private SEZs. My government has decided to provide for ‘Plug and Produce’ facility through a GIS-based land bank system.

Besides, process approvals for new industries (be it foreign industries or industries from outside Gujarat or MSME units) that wish to establish themselves in Gujarat will be hundred per cent online. They will get land within seven days and necessary permissions shall be provided within 15 days of their application. The Centre has envisioned to contact the embassies and industries of foreign nations in order to establish their units in Gujarat. We have also decided to consult JETRO, KOTRA, USISPF and USIBC in order to encourage their industries to establish units in Gujarat.

The new industrial units will be provided relief from all related industrial Acts and norms for 1,200 days. However, they will be bound to follow Minimum Wages, Act, Industrial Safety Rules and The Employee Compensation Act.

The state government will also facilitate foreign industries in finding joint venture partners in the state.

What austerity measures is the state government considering in the wake of a substantial cut in its tax-based income?

The Indian economy has been severely hit during the last 50 days of lockdown. Gujarat, being one of the top performing Indian states, has seen a dent in its tax-based income. Of course, these are difficult times. However, we are doing our best to restore normalcy in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.