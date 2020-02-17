Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani lays foundation for milk plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani laid the foundation stone of Banas Dairy’s proposed new milk processing plant having capacity to process 30 lakh litres per day (LLPD) milk at Sandar village in Deodar taluka of Banaskantha district on Sunday.

“The milk processing plant will initially have the capacity to process 25 LLPD to 30 LLPD and eventually will be expanded to 50 LLPD. The project would cost Banas Dairy around Rs 600 crore. We are also going to set up another plant to process potatoes in French fries, chips, etc., at the cost of around Rs 100 crore,” said Shankar Chaudhary, chairman of Banas Dairy.

