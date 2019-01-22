Toggle Menu
Court orders FIR against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor for attacks on Bihar migrants

Incidents of violence against migrants were reported from Gujarat last year after a man from Bihar was accused of allegedly raping and murdering a girl.

A Bihar court on Tuesday directed police to lodge a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor. (File)

A Bihar court on Tuesday directed police to lodge a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor while hearing a petition, which accused them of inciting attacks against migrants from Bihar.

Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, Saba Alam passed the order on the petition of Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist.

The court ordered that the FIR be lodged at Kanti police station in the district under IPC sections 153, 295 and 504 which relate to provocation with an intent to cause riot and insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

It was alleged that many of the attackers belonged to an organisation headed by Thakor, which the Congress MLA has denied the same.

