Gujarat CM to virtually address Indian pavilion at Dubai Expo today

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to virtually address the Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 Wednesday. Patel will be speaking at a special session on Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region).

The CM, who has been invited for a keynote address, will be speaking on the topic of ‘setting new benchmark for industrial smart city — Dholera Industrial City’.

Dholera SIR is one of the ambitious greenfield projects of the Gujarat government and is located about 110 km away from Ahmedabad city.

The ‘Dholera pioneering smart industrial development in India’ session is expected to be held at 4 pm. Apart from CM Patel, the consul general of India at Dubai Aman Puri, chairman of Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar and vice-chairman of Sharaf Group Sharafuddin Sharaf will also be virtually joining the session.

The Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo focuses on 11 primary themes, including climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, water, travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, among others.

The Indian Express has already reported that Dholera SIR is close to a critical milestone as it nears completion of 100 per cent work on the 22.5 square km of activation area which is part of the Phase-1 development.