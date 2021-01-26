Gujarat: CM to preside over Republic Day programme at Dahod

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will preside over a state function at Dahod Tuesday to mark the Republic Day. The function will be held while following various measures and precautions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the model code of conduct in place ahead to upcoming local body elections.

As part of a tradition started by the then chief minister Narendra Modi, the state functions to mark Independence Day and Republic Day are held at district headquarters. Accordingly, this year, the state function will be held at Dahod.

An official at Chief Minister’s Office said that the function will be simple: unfurling of the Tri-colour, CM’s speech, police parade, which will be followed by motorcycle show, dog show and horse show.

Functions will be organised at each district headquarters to mark the Republic Day.