Gujarat CM Rupani to distribute ‘NAMO tablets’ at Saurashtra University tomorrow

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani will distribute 4G tablets among more than 36,000 students, launch a coaching centre for competitive examinations and also inaugurate the 49th youth festival on the campus of Saurashtra University (SU) in the city on Sunday.

Advertising

As many as 36,694 students of SU’s affiliate colleges have registered themselves to avail the benefit of the state government scheme for providing tablets at subsidised rates.

Students who have cleared their Class XII examination this year and those who have enrolled themselves as first-year students in SU are eligible. The 36,694 students who have secured admissions in 230 affiliate colleges of SU, and those who have also registered themselves for the scheme by depositing Rs 1,000 each, will be given tablets, an official release said.

These tablets, called ‘NAMO (New Avenues of Modern Education) e-tablets’, cost the government an average of Rs 14,500 but students would get them at the subsidised rate of Rs 1,000 each, the release said. “The youth of the colleges of Gujarat will become participants in the Digital India programme of Indian PM Narendra Modi,” it added.

Advertising

At the same event, Rupani will also formally inaugurate a coaching centre established by the SU and a modern library built by the Career Counselling and Development Centre (CCDC) of the university. The coaching centre will provide training to those aspiring to crack competitive examinations, such as the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

Rupani will also declare open the 49th annual youth festival of SU, which has been christened ‘Indradhanush – 2019’ and over 2,500 students of 103 colleges will participate in 33 of its competitions. The three-day festival will go on till October 1.

The CM will also inaugurate a national conference organised by the Statistics Department of the SU and the SU alumni website. The entire event will be webcast live on the website and the official page of the varsity.