Gujarat CM Rupani faints on stage at Vadodara rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Sunday fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara ahead of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections.

While BJP leader and former Mayor of the city, Dr Jigeesha Seth, rushed to Rupani’s aid and helped him gain consciousness, a medical team accompanied him from Vadodara to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta hospital.

When he collapsed, Rupani was at his third venue in Vadodara’s Nizampura, after having addressed rallies in Tarsali and Sangam areas of the city.

Sunil Solanki, General Secretary, BJP Vadodara, said, “The CM was visibly tired but had not complained of being ill when he arrived. We could sense he was tired because he has been on a campaign blitzkrieg. We immediately had doctors attending to him. He was in a conscious state when he left for Ahmedabad. He will head straight to UN Mehta hospital, where he will undergo a detailed health check-up. We can’t speculate on the cause of what happened.”

BJP state president CR Paatil, however, told reporters Rupani had been running a fever for the past few days, but was campaigning despite requests from party leaders to rest.

Paatil told reporters, “He (Rupani) had been running a fever. We had requested him to skip the campaign, but he is such a committed leader that he continued to address gatherings. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

In his speeches in Tarsali and Sangam, Rupani spoke of the BJP’s ‘commitment to development’. Rupani began his campaign from Ward 17 of Tarsali, which has seen a massive uproar among party workers since candidates were announced on February 5.

Among the four people fielded in Ward 17 is Shailesh Patil — a first-time candidate and a relative of Surat’s Limbayat Assembly BJP MLA Sangita Patil.

During his address, Rupani also spoke about the issue of ‘love jihad’ and said the state government was considering a law to curb cases of “forced interfaith marriages, involving conversions”.

“In the next Assembly session, the state cabinet will pass the law against love jihad. Those who indulge in coercion and religious conversion in the name of marriage and love cannot be allowed to escape. There have been demands for the law and the state government is examining its need and importance. It is significant that Gujarat is the next state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh where the law against love jihad is under discussion,” the CM said.

Rupani also spoke about the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act and the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 2020. “The GCTOC is a law to break anti-social elements. Either they must surrender and end criminal acts or they must leave Gujarat. We are also dealing strictly with land grabbing cases with the new laws. BJP is committed to passing strict laws. The next will be on love jihad,” he said.

Gujarat already has a law in place, Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act 2003, which prohibits religious conversion for marriage. Rupani’s mention of a specific law to deal with ‘love jihad’ comes in the backdrop of Vadodara witnessing a case of an interfaith marriage, where BJP leaders, including MP Ranjan Bhatt, had “counselled” the Hindu woman to reconsider her marriage to her Muslim husband last month.

Vadodara’s Dabhoi Assembly Constituency MLA Shailesh Mehta had also written to Rupani, seeking a law to provide punishment for forced religious conversion for marriage.