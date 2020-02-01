Gujarat: CM Rupani approves building of 24 check dams in Dangs

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Friday, gave an in-principle approval to build 24 check dams in the tribal district of Dangs in south Gujarat, at a cost of Rs 26 crore, said an official release.

The district gets excess rain but the rainwater gets washed away due to its geographical situation, resulting in low groundwater levels after monsoon.

The check dams will be built on four major rivers in Dangs — Poorna, Gira, Khapri and Ambika, and their tributaries.

The 24 villages where the check dams will be built are in Ahwa, Subir and Waghai talukas of the district.

The release said that due to the geographical situation of the district, it is also not possible to build big water storage projects.

The initiative to construct 24 check dams has been given a green signal by the CM after a feasibility study by concerned officials in the district, it added.

It further stated that after completion of the check dams, a significant amount of water will be stored that will result in better supply of water for irrigation purposes.

