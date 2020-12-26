Gujarat: CM presides over Good Governance Day function

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday presided over a function at Mahatma Mandir here on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which is being celebrated as Good Governance Day by the central government.

During the function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the country from Delhi while also depositing last installment of the Pradhanmantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi (PKSN) digitally in the accounts of registered farmers. In Gujarat, Rs 1,027 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of 51.34 lakh registered farmers under PKSN.

Similar functions were organized at 248 locations of the state from where people listened to the Prime Minister’s address on the importance of new farm laws for welfare of farmers in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupani mentioned various initiatives of the state government for the welfare of farmers while lambasting opposition Congress for opposing new farm laws.

The chief minister said that it was the Modi led BJP government which completed Narmada dam project. He added that with completion of Narmada-based Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme, 115 dams will be filled with the Narmada water in the state.