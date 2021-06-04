Gujarat CM inaugurates 8 bus station buildings

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday virtually dedicated new buildings of eight bus stations and one bus depot of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). In the same virtual programme from Gandhinagar, the CM also laid foundation stone of five workshops of GSRTC.

The nine taluka places where new bus stations and one bus depot were virtually inaugurated by CM Rupani include Dehgam in Gandhinagar district, Sanand in Ahmedabad, Limdi in Dahod, Santrampur in Panchmahals, Palanpur in Banaskantha, Piplav in Anand, Waghodia in Vadodara, Demai in Aravalli and Bhavnagar. The total expenses incurred on the eight bus stations and one bus depot is around Rs 28.20 crore.

The five new ST workshops, whose foundation stone was laid virtually by the CM include Dwarka, Morbi, Wankaner, Virpur and Sardhar. Different ministers in the state government had attended different venues in person. These workshops will be built at the cost of Rs 15.52 crore.

Virtually addressing the functions, CM Rupani said that the state transport service is a mean of serving the people of the state and not that of making profit. He also congratulated the employees of GSRTC for the role played by them in natural calamities like cyclone or flood in evacuation of people to safety.

Rupani said that the GSRTC is providing public transport service to around 25 lakh people daily covering 99 per cent of rural areas of the state.