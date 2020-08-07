Gujarat CM holds event for close relatives of 35 govt employees who died of Covid

In a third benefit announced by the CM, health benefits up to Rs 3 lakh under the MA Amrutam and MA Vatsalya schemes will also be available to these families. (File photo) In a third benefit announced by the CM, health benefits up to Rs 3 lakh under the MA Amrutam and MA Vatsalya schemes will also be available to these families. (File photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Friday, hosted an event at his residence in Gandhinagar as part of his ‘Mukhyamantri Sathe, Mokla Mane (At ease with the Chief Minister)’ initiative with close relatives of 35 government employees who died in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the family members of the deceased ‘Corona warriors’ demanded government jobs on compassionate grounds, following which the CM said that all such families are getting Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the CM’s Relief Fund. He also assured them of checking the rules to gauge possibilities of fulfilling their demands.

‘Mukhyamantri Sathe, Mokla Mane’ is Rupani’s initiative wherein he interacts with people from various segments of the society at his official residence in Gandhinagar once a month. However, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the practice was discontinued for the past four months. It restarted on Friday even as Rupani entered into the fifth year of his tenure as the chief minister.

Rupani said that on the occasion of his government entering its fifth year, he wanted to meet the family members of the government employees who had died in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Rupani interacted with the invitees and the latter presented their demands. The CM said that earlier, there was a practice of providing government jobs to a close relative of a deceased government employee on compassionate grounds. The practice was later changed to either giving government jobs or financial aid. Now, Rupani said, financial aid is primarily being provided to the families of government employees in case of the latter’s death. He also said that the government has already made its declaration of providing Rs 25 lakh to the family members of a government employee who died in the line of duty while on duty for Covid-19.

Rupani also assured the families of looking into the rules, to see if anything could be done for providing them government jobs on compassionate grounds. He said that the rules do not allow both – government job on compassionate grounds and financial aid – to be given at the same time .

The CM also announced three benefits for the families of government employees who died while on Covid duty. He said that the benefits of Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavlamban Yojana will be made applicable to the family members of such government employees and the rules of income limit and minimum percentile will not be applicable for the same. Under the scheme, the eligible beneficiary gets 50% financial contribution of the fees from the government for taking admission in private engineering or medical colleges.

Similarly, if they do not have a house of their own, the family of these government employees will get a unit in a government housing scheme on priority without participating in a lucky draw.

In a third benefit announced by the CM, health benefits up to Rs 3 lakh under the MA Amrutam and MA Vatsalya schemes will also be available to these families.

