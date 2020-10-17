Gujarat CM announces measures to push affordable housing projects

Rupani also said the plan approval for low rise building projects will be given on the same day through the online approval system.

Inaugurating the 15th GIHED CREDAI property show, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a series of measures to help real-estate developers execute affordable housing projects in the state.

“In order to make more land available for affordable housing, permissions will be given under 63 AAA of the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Land Act, said Rupani while inaugurating the annual property show which will be held virtually from October 17 to 25 due to Covid-19 this year.

The chief minister also said that housing units measuring 90 square meters will be now considered as affordable homes instead of the earlier limit of 80 square meters.

Rupani also said the plan approval for low rise building projects will be given on the same day through the online approval system. He also said that his government was working towards implementing a uniform policy throughout the state for interest payments on instalments of chargeable FSI.

Welcoming the announcements made by the chief minister, Ajay Patel the president of GIHED CREDAI, said that as per the real-estate body’s analysis, most people buy properties between Navratri and Diwali.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd