Gujarat civic polls: Violence, boycotts in districts

Voting for the elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat concluded on Sunday, with several instances of local residents boycotting polling in Amreli, Chhota Udepur and Valsad disricts.

Incidents of violence were also reported from parts of the state between Saturday and Sunday, including an alleged attempt of booth capturing in Dahod, where the voting was suspended and re-polling ordered Monday.

By 11.30 pm, the official web portal of the State Election Commission reported 57.63 per cent voting in municipalities, 63.79 per cent in district panchayats and 64.75 per cent voting in taluka panchayats.

In the 2015 elections to 56 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 230 taluka panchayats, municipalities had recorded 62.77 per cent voting, district panchayats 69.55 per cent and taluka panchayats 69.28 per cent voting.

In Chhota Udepur, Targol and Kundiuncha Kalam villages of Bodeli taluka and Gunder village of Sankheda taluka boycotted the election over various demands including an independent gram panchayat, a bridge, proper roads, water, drainage and health facilities. In two villages of Amreli district – Padargadh and Khijadia – boycotted polling in protest of “unresolved issues” .

Incidents of alleged booth capture, skirmishes between party supporters and assault were reported from Dahod, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Morbi and Bhavnagar districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Over three crore voters were expected to cast their votes in the polls for 8,235 seats.

Eventually, voting was conducted for around 7,998 seats since 237 seats were declared elected uncontested.

Counting of votes is slated for March 2.