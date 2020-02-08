Gujarat: City survey office in Gandhidham soon, says Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel



The state government would soon set up an office of city survey superintendent in Gandhidham town to pave the way for people of Gandhidham and Adipur to become owners of their land or property, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said on Friday. The move is likely to benefit thousands of families who had migrated to this part of the Kutch from Pakistan after the Partition.

“The state government has taken a number of decisions in the interest of public so that people of the state can access revenue services easily. Now, the government has taken one more decision to establish a city survey office in Gandhidham of Kutch district. This office would start the process of issuing property cards to 30,000 leaseholders of 2,600 acres in Gandhidham and Adipur on the basis of lease agreements,” an official release quoted Patel as saying.

The move comes after the Central government approved a proposal to set up an office of the city survey superintendent in Gandhidham in July last year. The Deendayal Port Trust (earlier known as Kandla Port Trust) had also given green light to this proposal in November last year.

The Union Ministry of Shipping, which through the DPT controls land in Adipur, Gadhidham and villages like Mithi Rohar, Khari Rohar, Vidi, Kidana, Antarja had given its consent to convert 1,354 acres leasehold residential land into freehold land in January, 2014. Of that, 366 acres were under control of DPT and 988 acres sub-leased by the Sindhu Resettlement Corporation Limited (SRC).

The SRC, which was formed for rehabilitation and resettlement of people displaced during Partition in 1947, has leased the land from DPT and subsequently sub-leased it to individuals and organisations. So far, the DPT has been overseeing and approving this process while the state government does not have any revenue records of the area. As the core job of the DPT is to manage Kandla, a major port as well as Tuna and Tuna Tekra ports, the Central government now wants the state government to take over administration of revenue land.

As the DPT land was under the control of the Central government and leasehold land was not converted into freehold land, the state government was not able to maintain its records nor was it able to earn any revenue. The state government did not have any direct control over the change of land tenure and a number of other revenue procedures, the Gujarat government release noted.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has granted the wish of local people and leaders and has taken a decision which will will make easy transaction of the Central government-controlled leasehold property and which have been converted into freehold as per the Central Government scheme. The decision would facilitate creation of revenue records of land and property,” Patel said.

Incidentally, the state government had sanctioned earlier this week the creation of the post of city survey superintendent for Gandhidham.

The move also comes close on the heels of the DPT drastically reducing transfer fee it used to levy on transactions of leasehold land or property on January 18. The DPT board had approved to cut the transfer fee by around 98 per cent and thus, helping to stabilise property prices. Industry body and residents of Gandhidham and Adipur had observed a bandh in December 2018 demanding DPT rationalise transfer and mortgage fees and also conversion of commercial land from leasehold to freehold.

Ashish Joshi, honourary secretary of Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), welcomed the decision but also demanded that conversion of commercial land be permitted at the earliest. “The reduction in rate of transfer fee and a city survey office would open up the property market in Gandhidham and Aditpur. People would feel that they are the true owners of their land or property and would be able to transact it. Ideally, the city survey office should be set up in the administrative office of DPT so that transfer of records is done smoothly. We also demand that conversion of commercial land into freehold land should also be allowed,” he said.

Patel said that once the city survey office becomes functional, people would be able to verify records of rights of a property and would also be able to get property cards. “The ownership of a property would be established and development would get a boost as transfer of freehold land would become easier,” stated the release.

