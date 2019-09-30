Gujarat CID busts fake visa racket, arrests man from Mumbai

Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man from Mumbai involved in a ‘fake visa stamp on passport’ racket, recovering 102 passports along with other documents, such as adhaar cards and immigration stamps.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Naushad Sultan, a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai, who was running a racket of providing fake visa stamps on passports at his residence in Shakti complex of Dahisar.

According to CID, the racket was discovered in June, 2019 when a Gandhinagar-based couple approached the United States consulate in Mumbai to apply for a US visa.

“Hansmukh Lal Chaudhary and his wife Nishma Chaudhary, both residents of Gandhinagar, had applied for US visas at the US Consulate. The officials at the consulate found that on their passports, the UK visa and other stamps imprinted were fake. Upon discovering this, consulate officer Brendan Shaw registered a complaint with CID Gandhinagar and a case was lodged for fraud and cheating under IPC and the Passports Act (1967),” said an official.

The CID official also said that the main accused had demanded Rs 45 lakh for the US visas of three persons.

“Upon interrogating the duo, they revealed that they along with a Surat resident, Motilal Chaudhary, had got the fake visa on their passports through a Mumbai-based agent named Naushad. They had made a deal that if the trio received their US visas, then Naushad will receive Rs 45 lakh in payment. The whereabouts of Naushad were not known at that time, however, during our course of investigation, we received a tip and we arrested the main accused from his residence,” said the official.

CID officials also found 102 passports, 10 debit cards, 10 fake adhaar cards, Rs 20,000 cash and immigration stamps of countries from the residence of the accused.