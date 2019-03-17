Gujarat: Charred body of journalist found near chemical factory

THE CHARRED body of a journalist working with a television channel was on Saturday found in a pasture near a chemical factory in Kathwada village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Advertising

A passer-by identified as Vijay Thakor informed Nikol police station around 11 am Saturday. The journalist was identified from his identity card as copy editor Chirag Patel of TV9.

A detective team of Ahmedabad crime branch is assisting the Nikol police in the investigation. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Nikol police station at present as details surrounding the circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained.

“The body has been identified as that of a journalist with TV9,” Deputy commissioner of police Deepan Bhadran told The Indian Express. “It is a case of accidental death as of now and is being investigated by the local police. We are only assisting them.”

Patel, said to be a resident of Nikol, reportedly left home in the afternoon on Friday and did not return, following which his family went looking for him, sources said. The media house could not be contacted for comment. Officials of Nikol police station could not be reached either.