Gujarat: Cases cross 18,000 in state, fatalities 1,100

Of the 485 new Covid-19 cases reported from Gujarat, Ahmedabad had nearly 60 per cent share, which is rare for the district that had been reporting over 70 per cent of the state’s total positive cases in a 24-hour cycle, and deaths. On Wednesday, Gujarat crossed 18,000 cases and 1,100 fatalities with Navsari reporting its first death.

Gujarat has added more than 2,500 cases in the past seven days, reporting more than 400 cases each day since the past five days. With 27 more Covid-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state stands at 1,125, with Ahmedabad adding more than 100 deaths in a span of five days.

After discharging more than 1,100 patients on Tuesday, the state saw 318 people being discharged on Wednesday, with 205 of them from Ahmedabad. More than 6,200 samples were taken in the last 24 hours.

Ahmedabad in the past five days has added nearly 1.500 new cases. On Wednesday, 22 more tested positive from the rural jurisdiction of whom nine were from the Viramgam taluka and seven from Sanand. Of those declared positive, six were discharged, including a 10-year-old girl while another 51-year old man from Bareja from Dascroi taluka, succumbed to the infection. As many as 21 others succumbed to Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll to more than 900.

A resident doctor with the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College in Rajkot tested positive on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old doctor had returned to the city last week after completing her 10-day-long deputation at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. “The resident doctor was in mandatory week-long quarantine period after completing her deputation at Ahmedabad,” Dr Gauravi Dhruva, Dean of PDU Medical College said.

“As per latest protocol, doctors are not tested in Ahmedabad after completing their deputation and instead are allowed to return to their places of posting where they are kept in quarantine for seven days and those symptomatic are tested for Covid-19,” added Dr Dhruva.

Gandhinagar and Surat saw their highest single-day jump with 39 and 77 new cases being reported respectively.

Surat tally stands near 1,800 while with two more succumbing to the infection here, the death toll in the district stands at 74. The two were women aged 40 and 61 with pre-existing conditions of anaemia and thyroid respectively.

Navsari reported its first death while two more tested positive. In light of the positive cases coming from the municipality area of Navsari, more areas were added to its containment areas. Bhavnagar and Kutch too reported one death each. Vadodara saw 34 new cases including two cases from Desar taluka and one person from Surat testing positive.

