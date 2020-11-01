Gujarat: Campus director of law college told to resign for failing to report ‘sexual harassment’ complaints

In her complaint, the ad hoc clerk, who has been working at the law college since 1996, claimed the in-charge principal had harassed her physically and sexually over the last four years.

Campus director of a law college in Valsad resigned Saturday for allegedly failing to report sexual harassment complaints against a former in-charge principal to the institute’s management. The action came after an ad hoc head clerk submitted Saturday a complaint of sexual harassment against the former in-charge principal of the college to Dr Hemali Desai, vice-chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, to which the college is affiliated.

In her complaint, the ad hoc clerk, who has been working at the law college since 1996, claimed the in-charge principal had harassed her physically and sexually over the last four years. She further claimed that despite complaining about the accused to the campus director, the latter had failed to report the incident to the management or initiate appropriate action.

Earlier this week, the former in-charge principal of the college had resigned after three women professors had accused him of sexual harassment in a complaint submitted to Desai and Valsad district superintendent of police on October 27. He, however, was allowed to continue as a professor at the law college pending an enquiry by a four-member team set up by the VNSGU V-C.

On Saturday, the law college trustees found the role of campus director “suspicious” for failing to forward the complaints, submitted by the three professors, to the management and asked him to submit his resignation.

The ad hoc clerk, who wrote to the V-C, said, “I have earlier worked with two principals in the same college. After the accused took charge as the in-charge principal, he used to harass me and other professors. After the three women professors submitted a complaint to the V-C, I also the got courage and submitted a complaint in the hope of getting justice.”

Meanwhile, the four-member team that is probing the alleged sexual harassment charges against the former in-charge principal, is likely to visit the law college campus on November 3 to record the statements of the three women professors and the accused. The team will later submit a report to Desai for further actions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.