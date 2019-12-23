Gujarat CAA protests: 51 arrested and four juveniles detained

According to police, 22 protesters were booked on December 19 at Chhapi police station in Banaskantha for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, and obstruction to public servants on duty. (Express photo: Javed Raja) According to police, 22 protesters were booked on December 19 at Chhapi police station in Banaskantha for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, and obstruction to public servants on duty. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Three days after violent protests in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad and Chhapi area of Banaskantha over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), police have so far arrested 51 people and detained four juveniles from the two cities.

According to police, 22 protesters were booked on December 19 at Chhapi police station in Banaskantha for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, and obstruction to public servants on duty. On Saturday, the police arrested nine persons out of the 22 accused and on Sunday, 33 more, including one minor, were identified and held.

“Apart from the 22 accused, we identified other accused involved in rioting through CCTV footage and witnesses, and arrested 41 persons. One minor boy has also been detained in the matter. All 41 were presented in front of the magistrate and sent to 10-day police remand,” said Tarun Kumar Duggal, superintendent of police, Banaskantha.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 336 (endangering life), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 and 153(rioting) 152 and 353 (assault and obstruction to public servants) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

In Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch arrested 10 more persons and detained three juveniles from Shah e Alam area of the city, for allegedly attacking police on duty and rioting. On December 20, 49 persons were arrested and on December 21, 15 more were arrested in the case.

“On Sunday, 13 more persons, including three juveniles, have been identified and 10 adults among 13 have been arrested. They will be produced before the magistrate on Monday. Meanwhile, 15 accused who were arrested on Saturday, were sent to judicial custody today,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Police.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307, 333, 337, 143, 145, 147, 151, 152, 153, 188, 120 B (attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt to deter public servants from duty, causing hurt by act endangering life, unlawful assembly, joining unlawful assembly despite being asked to disperse, rioting, unlawful assembly of more than five persons, assaulting public servant when suppressing riots, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and criminal conspiracy along with sections of Public Property Damage Act respectively).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App