Gujarat: C R Paatil meets winning candidates in Patan

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, on Sunday, told all party candidates who won in the local body elections that they have won only because of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a party release.

Paatil also warned them against any insulting behaviour towards party workers, the release added. Paatil was on a tour of Patan during which he interacted with the party’s winner candidates in the elections of local bodies in February this year. During his interaction, the party release said, Paatil also asked the winning candidates to remember their limit while asking each of them to remember that he was also a party worker (before the elections).