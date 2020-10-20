Gujarat bypolls: Congress indulging in petty acts… does not suit a responsible party, says BJP

According to Gujarat Congress leaders, as many as 200 formers members of the BJP IT Cell joined the GPCC in an event held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the middle of campaigning for the bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies in the state, the Gujarat BJP, on Monday, aggressively took on the Opposition Congress and alleged the latter of indulging in acts which do not suit a responsible political party.

Holding the Congress party responsible for an incident reported from Surat on Sunday, when a few people had thrown eggs during the election campaign meeting of BJP candidate JV Kakadiya, BJP’s media convener Prashant Vala said in a press statement, “BJP is getting a huge response from people on all the (eight) Assembly seats. When the blessings of people of Gujarat are with BJP, Congress, which has realized a defeat, has been indulging into petty acts which do not suit a responsible political party. The incident of throwing eggs in Surat is shameful. Congress has not been successful in direct fight against BJP and therefore it is trying to get such petty acts done through some rowdy elements to vitiate the atmosphere (sic).”

Vala also alleged that Congress does not have any issue against BJP and therefore, is spreading canards to mislead the people of Gujarat. “Yesterday, they said that 200 members of BJP’s IT Cell joined Congress. However, this is completely false. Congress is only doing a false stage show by offering (its) scarves to its own workers. No responsible workers of BJP’s IT Cell have joined Congress.”

According to Gujarat Congress leaders, as many as 200 formers members of the BJP IT Cell joined the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) in an event held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“We have welcomed 200 persons who were formerly associated with BJP IT Cell in Congress party. They are from all over Gujarat and maximum are from Dahegam. They have claimed that they are disillusioned by the tactics of the BJP especially the way they have asked the IT cell to do rumour mongering and hate speech on social media,” said Jayrajsinh Parmar, spokesperson, GPCC.

Also speaking on the speculations about resentment of BJP MLA from Umreth Govind Parmar over certain issues, Vala said, “BJP MLA from Umreth, Govind Parmar, does not have any resentment towards the party and so, the Congress does not need to be happy about it. Today, Parmar has met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.”

Vala attacked Congress and said that 23 of its top leaders have expressed their resentment before the party leadership.

The by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies – Dangs, Kaprada, Dhari, Abdasa, Morbi, Gadhada, Karjan and Limbdi – are scheduled on November 3. The elections have been necessitated following the resignations of Congress MLAs from the eight seats; five of them joined BJP and have been nominated by the latter party as its candidates in the by-elections. With this, Congress is under pressure to win back all the eight seats.

