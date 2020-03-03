Follow Us:
Gujarat: Bus-tanker-jeep collide in Tapi; 8 dead, 22 hurt

“The bus collided head on with a tanker coming from the opposite direction. Seconds later, a jeep rammed into the rear of the bus,” police said.

By: Express News Service | Surat | Published: March 3, 2020 12:57:31 am
Gujarat road accidents, Tapi accident, Bus-tanker-jeep collide, Gujarat news, indian express news (Representational Image)

Eight people were killed and 22 others injured on Monday when a state transport bus, a tanker and a jeep collided in Tapi district, police said. The collision took place on the National Highway-53 near Pokhran village under Songadh taluka of the district.

The deceased include the bus driver Hasmukh Gamit (45), a resident of Rajasthan; tanker driver Mahavir Singh (40), a native of UP; four passengers of the jeep — Ashok Nikam (32), Samdhan Shinde (40), Parbat Nikam (24) and Vishwas Nikam (35), all residents of Malegaon in Maharashtra. Two are yet to be identified, police said. Police said that initial probe revealed the tanker was on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus.

“We have registered an offence against the tanker driver. Eight persons were killed. We are trying to identify the injured ones and two of the eight deceased,” Songadh police inspector C K Chaudhary.

“The bus collided head on with a tanker coming from the opposite direction. Seconds later, a jeep rammed into the rear of the bus,” police said.

