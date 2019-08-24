Gujarat: Bus collision near Statue of Unity, 20 tourists injured

Close to 20 tourists were injured Saturday when two luxury buses collided and one of them overturned at Navagam in Kevadia colony, about 2 kilometers from the Statue of Unity. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as over 25,000 footfall was recorded at the site owing to the weekend crowds.

The two private luxury buses speeding towards the Statue of Unity collided with each other — the impact resulting in one of the two buses overturning and injuring over 20 passengers. While six of the injured were rushed to Vadodara’s civil hospital for treatment about 90 Kms away, the rest of the injured were taken to the Garudeshwar referral hospital for administering first aid.

According to officials, the accident occurred due to over speeding near Navagam. “Eyewitnesses have told us that the buses were speeding and perhaps attempting to make a u-turn towards statue of unity again. The driver of the second bus rammed into the rear of the first with an impact that was enough to make it turn over. A crane had to be called in to lift up the bus. So naturally, passengers in the bus were injured,” an official said. The number of visitors on Saturday, which is a day off in most parts of the city owing to Janmashtmi, had crossed 24000, officials said, adding that more rush can be expected on Sunday.