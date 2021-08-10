Gujarat: BTP president booked for violating Covid norm

The party, police said, had sought permission to take out a rally comprising 400 people.

Narmada District police have booked Bharatiya Tribal Party president and Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava and 15 others for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocol by taking out a big rally in Dediapada to mark the World Adivasi Day on Monday.

The Narmada police swung into action after a video of the rally organised by BTP, led by Vasava, went viral on social media and was widely shared.

The party, police said, had sought permission to take out a rally comprising 400 people. “In the video, a sea of people can be seen attending the rally. Even a random headcount makes it at least 1,600. So, the rally is in violation of the guidelines. They had also promised that social distancing would be maintained but the video shows the crowd without any regard for distancing. Several persons have not even worn facemasks. It is not just a violation of law in force, but also an act that endangers the life of others as the third wave of Covid-19 has been predicted,” a police official of Dediapada police said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also in the district on Monday at a government event at Rajpipla. Among the 16 persons booked at the Dediapada police station is BTP Narmada district President Bahadur Vasava, former party head of district Chaitar Vasava, and party leaders like K Mohan Acharya, Nisar Qureshi, Narpat Vasava, Magan Vasava, Devendra Vasava, Jagdish Vasava, and Dinesh Vasava.

The accused have been booked for violation of notification in place, willfully indulging in an act to endanger lives and unlawful assembly among other sections.