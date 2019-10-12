Gujarat: BSF seizes five Pak boats at ‘Harami Nala’

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Advertising

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

“A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region,” it stated.

Read | BSF recovers two drug packets washed ashore at Kutch creek

Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.