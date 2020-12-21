Gujarat: BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman at Sir Creek area

The BSF patrol seized the boat along and a Pakistan fisherman, identified as Khalid Hussain, a resident of Shahbandar in Sindh province of Pakistan, it stated. (Representational)

A Pakistani fisherman, who allegedly crossed over to the Indian side of the border at Sir Creek in Kutch, has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF), defence officers said Sunday.

Troops of 108th Battalion of the BSF, while patrolling in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening, found a Pakistan fishing boat had intruded into the Indian territory “taking advantage of (the) rough sea state and restricted visibility”, a press release issued by the public relations officer of Ministry of Defence in Gandhinagar stated.

The BSF patrol seized the boat along and a Pakistan fisherman, identified as Khalid Hussain, a resident of Shahbandar in Sindh province of Pakistan, it stated. The BSF also recovered a 20-litre diesel jerrycan, one mobile phone, two fishing nets, eight bundles of plastic threads and some crabs from on board the boat of the 35-year-old fisherman.

However, the defence PRO said, nothing suspicious had been recovered from the Pakistani national or from his boat. “A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and a search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area, from the Pak fishing boat and from the Pak fisherman,” the release added.

Officers of Jakhau marine police station near Naliya in Kutch on Sunday said they had not received any official communication on detention of a Pakistani fisherman.

India and Pakistan have disputes over the border at Sir Creek as well as the alignment of the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea. Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) apprehends dozens of Indian fishermen and seizes their fishing trawlers every year for allegedly violating territorial waters of that country every year. The Indian Coast Guard, too, detains Pak-istani fishermen for allegedly crossing over to the Indian side of the IMBL.

